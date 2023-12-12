TAMPA (WFLA) – A Michigan man drove around for four months with a lottery ticket before realizing it was a $2 million winner, per Michigan Lottery.

The 29-year-old Isabella County man bought the ticket from a Shepherd E-Z Mart and did not initially see the winnings, choosing to throw the ticket into his center console with other non-winning tickets.

“About a week ago, my wife gave me a few tickets to take to the store and check, so I grabbed the tickets in my center console to double check,” the anonymous winner said. “When I scanned the Money ticket, I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office. I went back out to my truck to look the ticket over and realized I’d matched number 13. When I revealed the ‘$2 MIL’ symbol underneath, I was speechless. It is a miracle this ticket didn’t end up in the trash!”

The player chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of around $1.3 million.

“I don’t plan on making any big purchases with the money, but rather use it as a nice financial cushion for our family,” the player said.