Michelle Obama reveals she’s dealing with ‘low grade depression’

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama slammed the Trump administration on the latest episode of her podcast.

Obama said she is “Dealing with some form of low-grade depression” due to what she called the administration’s hypocrisy.

Obama says she’s even had to take personal days, saying she’s been very troubled by racial strife in Americ while criticizing President Trump’s response to the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The White House did not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request for comment on the story.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss