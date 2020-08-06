Michelle Obama reveals she’s dealing with ‘low grade depression’

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama slammed the Trump administration on the latest episode of her podcast.

Obama said she is “Dealing with some form of low-grade depression” due to what she called the administration’s hypocrisy.

Obama says she’s even had to take personal days, saying she’s been very troubled by racial strife in Americ while criticizing President Trump’s response to the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The White House did not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request for comment on the story.

