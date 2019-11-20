Michelle Obama earns first Grammy nomination for best-selling memoir ‘Becoming’

Live Now
National

NEW YORK (AP) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been nominated for a Grammy for best-spoken word album for her best-selling memoir “Becoming.”

The Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday and Obama was among the first-time nominees.

More than 11.5 million copies of the memoir have been sold worldwide since it was first published in November 2018.

Obama then embarked on a rock-star-style tour of more than 30 cities and sold out arenas on her massive international book tour, where she has been interviewed on stage by Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon and former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, among others, according to CNN.

The memoir went on to become one of the most popular books of the decade.

In “Becoming,” Obama tells the story of her upbringing on the South Side of Chicago, her academic and professional careers as an attorney and health care executive, her marriage to former President Barack Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha, the 2008 presidential campaign and the election that made them the first black U.S. president and first lady.

President Obama has won two Grammys in the same category.

