Mexico sending 101 firefighters to help battle California fires

A firefighter keeps watch as flames advance along the Western Divide Highway during the SQF Complex Fire near Camp Nelson on Sept. 14, 2020. (David McNew / Getty Images)

(AP) – Mexico will send 101 firefighters to the United States to help battle wildfires in California.

The country’s Environment Department said Wednesday that five teams of 20 qualified, equipped firefighters from Mexico’s national forestry commission will work with the U.S. Forest Service.

The group will land Wednesday afternoon at San Bernardino International Airport, KMPH in Fresno reported.

They will be sent first to work in California’s Sequoia National Park.

The park is threatened by the SQF Complex of fires ignited by lightning in the Sequoia National Forest.

The department said Mexico can spare the crews because in 31 of Mexico’s 32 states there are no active wildfires.

The summer and early fall are rainy season in most of Mexico.

