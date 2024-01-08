It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November 2022, the highest level in more than a decade, as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rates to combat inflation. Rates have dipped slightly since, but remain at historic highs. Even a half of a percentage point change can significantly affect the monthly payments required for a mortgage.

Since mortgage rates were under 4% for the better part of the past decade, many homebuyers locked in far more affordable rates than what’s on offer in today’s environment. And sellers aren’t exactly coming down on price—nationally, home prices are still increasing, just more slowly than they did during the height of the pandemic.

The median sale price in November 2023 was $408,732, according to Redfin, 3.7% higher than the year before. And yet, there are still metro areas where homebuyers find homes selling below the asking price, especially in markets that recorded large price growth over the last few years.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sell under the asking price. Metros include the main city as well as its surrounding towns and suburbs. Metros with fewer than 300 home sales in November 2023 are excluded from this list. The ranking considers the average sale-to-list ratio, which is the difference between what a home listed for and how much a buyer actually paid. Also listed are the metro area’s median listing prices for homes on the market in November and median sale prices for homes that sold during that month.

50. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Average price difference: -1.93% under asking

— Median list price: $380,000

— Median sale price: $348,000

— Share that sold above list: 14.8%

49. Fort Worth, Texas

Average price difference: -1.94% under asking

— Median list price: $358,279

— Median sale price: $350,000

— Share that sold above list: 20.6%

48. Louisville, Kentucky

Average price difference: -1.97% under asking

— Median list price: $263,900

— Median sale price: $260,000

— Share that sold above list: 22.4%

47. Spartanburg, South Carolina

Average price difference: -2.00% under asking

— Median list price: $301,344

— Median sale price: $280,000

— Share that sold above list: 12.8%

46. Augusta, Georgia

Average price difference: -2.01% under asking

— Median list price: $295,000

— Median sale price: $260,000

— Share that sold above list: 19.0%

45. Killeen, Texas

Average price difference: -2.15% under asking

— Median list price: $289,650

— Median sale price: $262,750

— Share that sold above list: 16.2%

44. Honolulu, Hawaii

Average price difference: -2.19% under asking

— Median list price: $759,000

— Median sale price: $684,500

— Share that sold above list: 22.8%

43. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average price difference: -2.21% under asking

— Median list price: $268,250

— Median sale price: $250,000

— Share that sold above list: 27.1%

42. Dallas, Texas

Average price difference: -2.25% under asking

— Median list price: $425,000

— Median sale price: $413,500

— Share that sold above list: 16.2%

41. Indianapolis, Indiana

Average price difference: -2.28% under asking

— Median list price: $279,900

— Median sale price: $289,350

— Share that sold above list: 16.9%

40. Little Rock, Arkansas

Average price difference: -2.29% under asking

— Median list price: $255,000

— Median sale price: $215,912

— Share that sold above list: 19.2%

39. Flint, Michigan

Average price difference: -2.30% under asking

— Median list price: $179,900

— Median sale price: $180,000

— Share that sold above list: 26.0%

38. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Average price difference: -2.31% under asking

— Median list price: $350,770

— Median sale price: $325,885

— Share that sold above list: 8.4%

37. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Average price difference: -2.34% under asking

— Median list price: $264,900

— Median sale price: $260,000

— Share that sold above list: 11.0%

36. Orlando, Florida

Average price difference: -2.35% under asking

— Median list price: $405,000

— Median sale price: $399,990

— Share that sold above list: 13.3%

35. Gary, Indiana

Average price difference: -2.38% under asking

— Median list price: $274,935

— Median sale price: $264,950

— Share that sold above list: 19.3%

34. Daphne, Alabama

Average price difference: -2.39% under asking

— Median list price: $399,441

— Median sale price: $368,500

— Share that sold above list: 9.5%

33. Pensacola, Florida

Average price difference: -2.40% under asking

— Median list price: $339,000

— Median sale price: $324,450

— Share that sold above list: 15.2%

32. Detroit, Michigan

Average price difference: -2.40% under asking

— Median list price: $154,900

— Median sale price: $171,750

— Share that sold above list: 37.1%

31. Reno, Nevada

Average price difference: -2.41% under asking

— Median list price: $529,900

— Median sale price: $535,000

— Share that sold above list: 15.4%

30. Tampa, Florida

Average price difference: -2.45% under asking

— Median list price: $395,000

— Median sale price: $377,990

— Share that sold above list: 12.8%

29. North Port, Florida

Average price difference: -2.52% under asking

— Median list price: $518,736

— Median sale price: $469,472

— Share that sold above list: 11.9%

28. Houston, Texas

Average price difference: -2.52% under asking

— Median list price: $339,900

— Median sale price: $326,990

— Share that sold above list: 14.1%

27. Lafayette, Louisiana

Average price difference: -2.66% under asking

— Median list price: $242,000

— Median sale price: $220,000

— Share that sold above list: 13.5%

26. Jacksonville, Florida

Average price difference: -2.75% under asking

— Median list price: $369,000

— Median sale price: $375,000

— Share that sold above list: 12.7%

25. Peoria, Illinois

Average price difference: -2.75% under asking

— Median list price: $139,900

— Median sale price: $146,900

— Share that sold above list: 27.2%

24. Palm Bay, Florida

Average price difference: -2.76% under asking

— Median list price: $373,900

— Median sale price: $354,900

— Share that sold above list: 9.4%

23. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Average price difference: -2.76% under asking

— Median list price: $525,084

— Median sale price: $530,000

— Share that sold above list: 11.0%

22. Ocala, Florida

Average price difference: -2.78% under asking

— Median list price: $281,944

— Median sale price: $275,000

— Share that sold above list: 13.5%

21. Montgomery, Alabama

Average price difference: -2.85% under asking

— Median list price: $234,500

— Median sale price: $234,725

— Share that sold above list: 13.0%

20. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Average price difference: -2.87% under asking

— Median list price: $218,000

— Median sale price: $210,000

— Share that sold above list: 28.3%

19. Memphis, Tennessee

Average price difference: -2.92% under asking

— Median list price: $278,000

— Median sale price: $269,000

— Share that sold above list: 17.0%

18. Austin, Texas

Average price difference: -2.95% under asking

— Median list price: $489,990

— Median sale price: $425,000

— Share that sold above list: 12.0%

17. Deltona, Florida

Average price difference: -2.97% under asking

— Median list price: $369,900

— Median sale price: $351,995

— Share that sold above list: 10.6%

16. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average price difference: -3.15% under asking

— Median list price: $260,000

— Median sale price: $237,750

— Share that sold above list: 26.5%

15. Crestview, Florida

Average price difference: -3.16% under asking

— Median list price: $482,200

— Median sale price: $409,900

— Share that sold above list: 11.4%

14. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Average price difference: -3.31% under asking

— Median list price: $435,000

— Median sale price: $426,000

— Share that sold above list: 15.1%

13. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Average price difference: -3.34% under asking

— Median list price: $429,900

— Median sale price: $406,900

— Share that sold above list: 10.6%

12. Cape Coral, Florida

Average price difference: -3.45% under asking

— Median list price: $449,000

— Median sale price: $395,000

— Share that sold above list: 10.1%

11. Gulfport, Mississippi

Average price difference: -3.48% under asking

— Median list price: $270,062

— Median sale price: $249,650

— Share that sold above list: 12.9%

10. Miami, Florida

Average price difference: -3.57% under asking

— Median list price: $580,000

— Median sale price: $515,000

— Share that sold above list: 14.8%

9. Punta Gorda, Florida

Average price difference: -3.57% under asking

— Median list price: $389,999

— Median sale price: $353,248

— Share that sold above list: 8.0%

8. Panama City, Florida

Average price difference: -3.83% under asking

— Median list price: $399,900

— Median sale price: $360,000

— Share that sold above list: 8.9%

7. San Antonio, Texas

Average price difference: -3.92% under asking

— Median list price: $319,999

— Median sale price: $295,000

— Share that sold above list: 13.4%

6. Springfield, Missouri

Average price difference: -3.98% under asking

— Median list price: $249,900

— Median sale price: $264,400

— Share that sold above list: 0.6%

5. Naples, Florida

Average price difference: -4.02% under asking

— Median list price: $829,900

— Median sale price: $601,000

— Share that sold above list: 6.6%

4. West Palm Beach, Florida

Average price difference: -4.11% under asking

— Median list price: $516,000

— Median sale price: $460,000

— Share that sold above list: 8.9%

3. New Orleans, Louisiana

Average price difference: -4.24% under asking

— Median list price: $291,900

— Median sale price: $268,000

— Share that sold above list: 11.7%

2. Youngstown, Ohio

Average price difference: -4.36% under asking

— Median list price: $149,900

— Median sale price: $150,000

— Share that sold above list: 25.4%

1. Jackson, Mississippi