MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was shot while on patrol Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Memphis, police say.
MPD Chief CJ Davis said three people have been detained.
The shooting triggered a massive police presence at Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road.
According to police, around 12:45, an officer who was on patrol in the area looking for stolen vehicles called in saying he had been shot.
The officer was brought to Regional One hospital in a police vehicle by another officer, Davis said. He was initially in critical condition, but police said he has been upgraded.
Davis said the officers were in the area because it’s a known drop-off spot for stolen cars.
Geeter K-8 school nearby was on precautionary lockdown while police investigate, MSCS said. The lockdown was lifted around 2:48 p.m. Freedom Preparatory Academy – Westwood Middle Community was also on a precautionary lockdown for less than 30 minutes.
During the incident, another officer was on their way to the scene to assist the officer that was shot when they were involved in a crash, police say.
The officer and the other driver involved in the crash were transported to Regional One. The officer is in non-critical condition. Police have not released the condition of the other driver.
It is unknown how close the accident was to the initial scene.
WREG saw a wrecked police car that may have been involved in the crash at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road. Officers are also at the scene. It has not been confirmed if it is the same car involved in the crash.
An Infiniti was also spotted in the Oakhaven area. Police have not confirmed if this is the car involved in the shooting at this time.
