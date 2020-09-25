LIVE NOW /
Memorial held for firefighter killed battling El Dorado fire in California

National

by: NBC News Channel

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (NBC) – A southern California community came together today to honor a firefighter killed while battling the El Dorado fire.

A memorial for USDA Forest Service Firefighter Charles Edward Morton was held in San Bernardino.

Morton’s family was flanked by saluting first responders as they arrived for the memorial.

The 39-year-old firefighter was killed on Sept. 17 and spent 14 years with the forest service, starting in 2006 with the Truckee Interagency Hotshots on the Tahoe National Forest.

As of Friday morning, the El Dorado fire had scorched 22,604 acres and was 81% contained.

