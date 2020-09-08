Memorial for fallen officers vandalized with ‘defund the police’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN/KATV) — A memorial for fallen police officers outside the Little Rock Police Department was vandalized last week.

“Defund the police” was spray-painted on the memorial, and “Breonna Taylor” was painted on the ground below it.

Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville officers who executed a no-knock warrant at her home in March.

Other county justice buildings were also vandalized.

Volunteers worked to clean the graffiti off the monument and buildings on Thursday.

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police released a statement saying, “The despicable act is disrespectful to their families and their memory.”

