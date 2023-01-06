TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $940 million jackpot could be yours if you matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

According to the game’s website, the winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and 13.

Associated Press reported that the jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11 p.m.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion back in 2018. A ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers in that drawing.