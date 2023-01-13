TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday the 13th could be someone’s lucky day if they matched all six numbers in the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the lottery’s history.

No one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, making the jackpot soar from $1.1 billion.

“The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium said. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Our member lotteries raise funds for many good causes, ranging from education to conservation programs. We’re proud to support these efforts.”

The winning numbers for Friday’s jackpot of $1.35 billion ($707.9 million cash) are 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The gold Mega ball is 14.

According to the lottery, the only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the game record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Here are the top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.350 billion (est) 1/13/2023 ? $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 p.m.