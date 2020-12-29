LIVE NOW /
Mega Millions, Powerball to finish year with 2nd highest jackpots

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC (WFLA/WIS) – What better way to end the train wreck of a year that 2020 has been than to win a whopping lottery jackpot?

These are the last drawings of the year for both Mega Millions and Powerball, and both games feature huge jackpots.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $376 million.

The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is slight less at $363 million.

Those jackpots are the second highest of the year.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 303 million. The Powerball odds are one in 293 million.

