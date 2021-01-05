Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $447 million jackpot?

Mega Millions Jackpot_1539425153742

A Mega Millions ticket comes out of a machine, Friday, July 1, 2016, in Miami. Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing will give lottery players a shot at the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Grab your tickets and check to see if you’re the big winner!

Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:

The winning numbers are: 20-43-51-55-57

Mega Ball: 4

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $339.6 million for MEGA MILLIONS.

If you did not win don’t worry the Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million, its highest jackpot since March 2019, when a $768.4 million jackpot was won in Wisconsin. Its next drawing is Wednesday night.

The odds of a single ticket winning either jackpot are long — 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 293 million for Powerball. The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.87.

