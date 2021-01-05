TAMPA (WFLA) – Grab your tickets and check to see if you’re the big winner!
Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:
The winning numbers are: 20-43-51-55-57
Mega Ball: 4
Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $339.6 million for MEGA MILLIONS.
If you did not win don’t worry the Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million, its highest jackpot since March 2019, when a $768.4 million jackpot was won in Wisconsin. Its next drawing is Wednesday night.
The odds of a single ticket winning either jackpot are long — 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 293 million for Powerball. The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.87.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $447 million jackpot?
- ‘Hero Pay’: Los Angeles county approves additional $5 per hour for grocery, frontline workers
- Still no 2nd stimulus check? How to troubleshoot and what you should know
- Reports: Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm, in ICU
- Pinellas vaccine reservations: What went wrong?