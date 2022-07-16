In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to over $500 million after no ticket matched all six numbers during Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64 with the gold Mega Ball 15 and Megaplier 5X.

An estimated $530 million top prize is up for grabs in the next drawing, set to take place on Tuesday, July 19. The cash option is $304.7 million. If won, the jackpot would be the eighth largest on record.

The all-time record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

According to Mega Millions, a total of 1,423,423 winning tickets were sold at all prize levels during Friday night’s drawing. One California ticket matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize, while 28 tickets across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 15, over 15.5 million winning tickets were sold including 25 worth $1 million or more, Mega Millions said. Those prizes were won in 13 states across the country including Florida, and Georgia.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the lottery game, while Powerball’s odds are 1 in 292.2 million for the top prize.

You can find Tuesday’s winning numbers at megamillions.com.