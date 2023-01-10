TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There were no big winners in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, leaving yet another opportunity for a record-setting jackpot.

On Tuesday, participants will have another chance to claim the top prize estimated to be a whopping $1.1 billion — the third-largest prize in U.S. history.

There have been 24 drawings in the winless streak, now stretching back two months — largely due to the game’s long odds of hitting the jackpot at 1 in 302.6 million.

However, the game has not been without second-place winners. Players in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York successfully matched all five of the white balls, but did not match the gold Mega Ball, to take home $1 million.

Now, the estimated jackpot prize of $1.1 billion is once again up for grabs. The lucky winner who matches every ball will choose between an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, or the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $568.7 million.

The only two Mega Millions jackpots that swelled larger than Tuesday’s drawing were the $1.53 billion jackpot won in South Carolina in 2018 and the $1.33 billion winning ticket in Illinois in July.

The next drawing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11 p.m. ET.

This story will be updated with the winning numbers.