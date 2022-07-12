TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $440 million ahead of the Tuesday drawing.

The jackpot has rolled over 24 times since the April 19 drawing.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased for $2 at more than 13,000 lottery retailers across the state.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments, or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $247.8 million. The jackpot must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Mega Millions jackpots begin at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Players win by matching the five white ball numbers of one through 70 and the Mega Ball number of one through 25.

Players can also win lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million by matching any of the non-jackpot winning combinations.

The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.