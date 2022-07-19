TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $555 million after no tickets matched all six numbers during Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64 with the gold Mega Ball 15 and Megaplier 5X.

Florida players will have the chance to become the state’s third Mega Millions jackpot winner in the next drawing, which is set to take place on Tuesday.

The cash option is $316.9 million. If won, the jackpot would be the eighth largest on record.

The all-time record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

According to Mega Millions, over 1.4 million winning tickets were sold at all prize levels during Friday night’s drawing. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24 while the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00 p.m., Eastern Time. You can find Tuesday’s winning numbers at megamillions.com.