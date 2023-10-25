COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFLA) — Since September, when Taylor Swift was first spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game, her and star tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship is all anyone can talk about – so much so that couples are planning to dress as the two for Halloween.

But what about a pumpkin dressing as Taylor Swift? And not just any old pumpkin – a 399-pound pumpkin.

That’s right, a woman in Dublin, Ohio, who’s been decorating pumpkins for 35 years, came up with a plan to turn her massive pumpkin canvas into a bejeweled pop star.

Jeanette Paras, 68, unveiled her showstopping “Taylor Swiftkin” this week. She told NBC Affiliate WCMH that she used more than nine wigs to create her locks, sweet potatoes as ears, and added the perfect touch – a football pumpkin dedicated to Kelce.

Paras chose to recreate Swift’s iconic 2023 Grammy outfit, complete with an enlarged replica of the earrings she wore that night.

“With so much going on in the news today, much of it disturbing, Taylor SwiftKin stood out. I considered ‘pumpkinizing’ others, but Taylor is a bright star in today’s pop culture,” Paras told the station. “And then, when she was romantically linked to two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, that certainly made her more interesting. As I like to say, I don’t make the news, I pumpkinize it.”

According to WCMH, Paras has been “pumpkinizing” pop culture moments for three decades. The local station added that her pumpkins typically range from 200 to 400 pounds, but she’s also created pumpkins that have reached up to 1,200 pounds!

Some of her other pumpkin creations include “Donald Trumpkin” (2015), “Pump-Kim Jong Un” (2017), “Rudykin Giuliani” (2019), “Baby Yodak” (2020), and “Ted LassoKin,” which weighed in at 705 pounds – the largest display on her porch.

Paras said that all the fun and joy her creations bring are part of a bigger reason. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, the 68-year-old partnered with the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“I’m hoping that the attention that my displays get, will encourage and create awareness for women,” Paras said.

To donate, follow this link, and Paras will match the first $2,500 in donations dollar-for-dollar.