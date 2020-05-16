Meditation and sleep app, Calm, adds peaceful Disney music to playlist

(CNN) — If listening to Disney theme songs takes you to a relaxing place, this story is for you.
“Calm,” the number one app for sleep, meditation and relaxation has added classic Disney songs to its playlist.
The piano instrumentals from movies like Mulan and Cinderella are designed to help users manage stress and sleep better.
In the last 30 days, the Disney Peaceful Piano Playlist already has 2.5 million streams.
The Calm app averages 100,000 new users daily, with 80 million downloads to date.
You can find the Disney songs in the music selection of the app.
