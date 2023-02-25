A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient, and a member of the patient’s family are dead following a Care Flight plane crash Friday night near Stagecoach, Nevada, according to REMSA Health.

Stagecoach is located about 25 miles southeast of Reno, in Lyon County.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” REMSA said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies.”

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls concerning a possible crash in Stagecoach at around 9:15 p.m. Search and rescue teams from Lyon and Douglas counties responded.

REMSA Health identified the plane as a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft. The downed plane was located around 11:15 p.m.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are working with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash.

Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. REMSA Health said the company will initiate a company-wide “passive stand down” of flights in response to the crash.

“We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service,” the company said.