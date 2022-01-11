DELAWARE COUNTY, Penn. (WFLA/NBC) — A medical helicopter carrying a baby crashed next to a church in a densely populated neighborhood in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WCAU reports that helicopter crashed on the steps of the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church near Burmont Road and Bloomfield Avenue. The church is said to be in a residential area with numerous homes.

The helicopter was carrying the baby to a Philadelphia hospital when it crashed. However, the pilot managed to make the chopper land without causing much destruction.

“It’s an absolute miracle what you see behind me,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters. “No trees or power lines down.”

The four people on board, including the baby, a nurse, and two crew members, all managed to escape the wreckage before first responders arrived.