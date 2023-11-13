TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — McDonald’s has announced a partnership with Crocs to release the polarizing footwear in styles of McDonald’s characters, including Grimace and Hamburglar.

According to a news release, the Crocs will be available on the Crocs website beginning Tuesday afternoon. Fans of the characters (or the shoes) will have the ability to choose from Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, and a classic McDonald’s style.

Courtesy: McDonald’s

They can also be purchased at select Crocs retailer and wholesale locations, according to a news release.

The shoes with Jibbitz charms are available from $70 to $75 per pair and socks will be available for $20, according to the release.

Courtesy: McDonald’s

McDonald’s said it will celebrate the partnership with Crocs by making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.