(WFLA) — McFlurries have long been a staple in the McDonald’s menu, but the chain is now adding a new spin to a fan favorite.

Starting on April 12, participating restaurants nationwide will serve the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry.

“McFlurry stans to the front of the line: McDonald’s is dropping a delicious new flavor just in time for spring,” McDonald’s USA in a statement to News Channel 8.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla ice cream, strawberry-flavored clusters, and shortbread cookies.

The McFlurry will only be available as supplies last.