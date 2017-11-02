McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen at a McDonald’s restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald’s nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Hate it or love it, the McRib sandwich is back on the menu at McDonald’s, CNN Money reported and the fast-food chain confirmed in a statement.

McDonald’s teased the sandwich’s return on its website with a “coming soon” McRib page, and Twitter accounts for

“>McDonald’s SoCal and

“>McDonald’s Hawaii have also promoted its return.

No need to call dibs. #McRib is BACK November 2nd! pic.twitter.com/GjtjPqg4ff— McDonald’s SoCal (@McDonalds_SoCal) October 30, 2017

“The McRib is truly an iconic sandwich and has been a fan favorite since its debut on the McDonald’s menu 35 years ago,” Chef Chad Schafer said in the release. “Our customers are passionate and tell us they enjoy the sweetness of the barbeque sauce, which pairs perfectly with the hints of pickles and onions. It’s more than a sandwich, it’s a legend.”

The McRib is reportedly made with 100 percent seasoned boneless pork, water, salt, dextrose and rosemary extract. It’s sauce contains water, tomato paste, distilled vinegar, molasses, natural smoke flavor, modified food starch, salt, sugar, spices, soybean oil, xanthan gum, onion powder, garlic powder, chili pepper, sodium benzoate, caramel color and beet powder. It comes on a toasted bun, which is now free of high-fructose corn syrup.

#6 Reason Why McRib pic.twitter.com/g3bnobtbq8— McDonald’s of Hawaii (@McDonaldsHawaii) November 1, 2017

The sandwich will be available for a limited time only at select locations this month. A McRib locator map was created to show which stores are selling the sandwich.