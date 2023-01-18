TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A McDonald’s customer in northern Indiana wasn’t complaining when his order for a Sausage McMuffin came packed with a bag full of thousands of dollars in cash.

A video shared by TikTok user @dookiedoeboy shows him holding the McDonald’s bag filled with what appear to be smaller baggies of cash.

While recording the video, the man asks, “What is this? Why would they do this?”

He said he would return the money because he’s a “good person, I guess.”

(Credit: @dookiedoeboy / MAGNIFI U /TMX)

“Why would you guys do this to me? You know how bad I want this money?” he added.

When the man returned to the McDonald’s location, he jokingly asked, “Are you guys laundering money in here?”

The man said the money was mistakenly given to him and was instead a cash deposit belonging to a store employee.

He said the grateful employees rewarded his good deed with $200 and free McDonald’s for a month.

“Do good, people,” he said.