The Double Big Mac is coming back to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide beginning on Jan. 24, the fast food company announced Tuesday.

The bigger version of the famous Big Mac includes four beef patties, more Big Mac sauce and double portion of pickles, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onions and more house between a sesame seed bun.

The Double Big Mac originally debuted on menus in 2020, along with the Little Mac. The price of the burger will vary based on individual restaurants.

McDonald’s has sold different versions of the Big Mac in the past.

In 2017 and 2018, it sold the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr.

The Grand Mac used only two patties, but they were larger than a typical piece of meat used on a regular Big Mac. It also had a larger bun.