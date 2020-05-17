Breaking News
May 17 celebrates National Graduation Tassel Day

(CNN/WFLA) – Millions of students across the country are graduating from high school and college. And Sunday is a great time to celebrate! That’s because it’s National Graduation Tassel Day, a day to celebrate the accomplishments of every graduate.

Traditionally high school and undergraduate students start with their tassels on the right and move their tassels to the left upon graduation.

However, most, if not all, graduation ceremonies are not taking place this year because of the pandemic. But that’s not a reason graduates, families and friends can’t honor and celebrate their achievements.

One great way to do that is through News Channel 8’s Senior Salute to Class of 2020. WFLA wants to highlight the high school seniors in Tampa Bay. All you need to do is submit your seniors photo with their name, where they went to high school and what their plans for the future are.

