Mattel celebrates Earth Day by launching plant-based toys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mattel, Inc., announced it has launched plant-based toys just in time to celebrate Earth Day.

The toy company has released the iconic Fisher Price Rock-a-Stack and Baby’s First Blocks bundle made from sugarcane-based plastics. The items are now available online for pre-sale.

The new toys help show the company’s progress towards its goal to achieve 100 percent recycled, recyclable or bio-based materials in both its products and packaging by 2030.







“At Mattel, our purpose is to empower the next generation to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential, and creating a more sustainable world is a key part of that,” said Richard Dickson, president and COO of Mattel. “Our materials goal is just the beginning. We will continue to actively advance our sustainability efforts through additional improvements to our products, packaging and operations.”

According to Mattel, the company now sources 93 percent of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content. Mattel has also adopted the How2Recycle label, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public.

In addition to Fisher-Price’s new sugarcane-based products, Mattel also recently launched three Mega Bloks sets made from sugarcane-based plastics – the Mega Bloks Polar Friends, Mega Bloks Safari Friends and Mega Bloks Woodland Friends. These items, first introduced earlier this year, will be restocked in the coming weeks.

