Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Mattel celebrates Earth Day by launching plant-based toys

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mattel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mattel, Inc., announced it has launched plant-based toys just in time to celebrate Earth Day.

The toy company has released the iconic Fisher Price Rock-a-Stack and Baby’s First Blocks bundle made from sugarcane-based plastics. The items are now available online for pre-sale.

The new toys help show the company’s progress towards its goal to achieve 100 percent recycled, recyclable or bio-based materials in both its products and packaging by 2030.

“At Mattel, our purpose is to empower the next generation to explore the wonders of childhood and reach their full potential, and creating a more sustainable world is a key part of that,” said Richard Dickson, president and COO of Mattel. “Our materials goal is just the beginning. We will continue to actively advance our sustainability efforts through additional improvements to our products, packaging and operations.”

According to Mattel, the company now sources 93 percent of the paper and wood fiber used in its packaging and products from recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) content. Mattel has also adopted the How2Recycle label, a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public.

In addition to Fisher-Price’s new sugarcane-based products, Mattel also recently launched three Mega Bloks sets made from sugarcane-based plastics – the Mega Bloks Polar Friends, Mega Bloks Safari Friends and Mega Bloks Woodland Friends. These items, first introduced earlier this year, will be restocked in the coming weeks.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction"

Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized"

Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food"

Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed"

Hackers steal stimulus payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hackers steal stimulus payments"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss