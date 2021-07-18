Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene hold protest after having event rejected 3 times

A supporter, foreground, of Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz shouts as other supporters and counterprotesters spar verbally, during a protest held by Greene and Gaetz outside City Hall on Saturday, July, 17, 2021, in Riverside, Calif. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene held a protest Saturday after a third venue in California canceled their event.

A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. The Press-Enterprise reports that a city spokesman said officials had concerns about public safety.

Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to hold the event. Gaetz of Florida and Greene of Georgia insisted in Twitter posts they would find a new location, but instead held a protest in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled.

Shouts and arguments broke out between the lawmakers’ supporters and counterprotesters who gathered nearby.