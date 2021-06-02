Massive whale skull washes up on New Jersey beach

ISLAND BEACH, N.J. (WFLA) – An enormous skull washed up on a New Jersey shore and left authorities baffled.

Initially, officials were left scratching their heads wondering what kind of sea creature it was.

Park police found the skull Monday near a beach access path following a storm, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The skull and lower jaw bone was later to be determined to be that of a minke whale.

Some people had earlier correctly noted on the Island Beach State Park’s Facebook post that the skull was likely a minke whale. Others, however, had more creative ideas.

Some suggestions included a pterodactyl or even “the remains of Hoffa” according to another commenter.