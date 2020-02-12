Massive fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Volunteer responders were battling a fire that broke out at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Route, Louisiana.
The fire has since been contained and crews are monitoring air quality.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Further information was not immediately available.
