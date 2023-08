TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An anxious alligator jumped the gun on storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall in Florida.

Deputies in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish said “This little fella was patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office joked, “The best deals in town are always DTR!”

One thing was abundantly clear — Nobody wanted to cut this line.