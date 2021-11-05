Massachusetts towns offering up to $200 an hour due to snow plow driver shortage

TAMPA (NBC) – As the temperatures drop, cities are beginning to hire snowplow drivers, but in Massachusetts, that isn’t proving to be easy.

It’s a job many of us may take for granted but not Chelmsford Town Manager Paul Cohen he needs snow plowers now.

“This is a problem that has gone on for the last few years and it’s getting worse,” Cohen said.

He doesn’t want to wait for the first snowfall of the season to fill half a dozen plow driver jobs but those workers are harder to come by, so he’s sweetening the deal.

The state’s transportation department is offering $31 per hour using their trucks but if using your own, cities such as Worcester and Lowell are offering up to $155 per hour, Sandwich: $125, Chelmsford is posting up to $110, and Watertown up to $200 an hour – provided drivers have their commercial drivers license.

Cohen hopes the incentives will the right person knocking on his door.

“It’s just a need that has to be met because the weather is coming, we know that’s for sure!”