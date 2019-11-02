Massachusetts man won $1M in lottery for second time

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Rolf Rhodes may be one of the luckiest men in the world. He won a million dollars this week in Massachusetts’ $4 million instant jackpot game, but that’s not the first time.

He also won a million dollars back in May of 2018 but chose the one-time payout, so he actually took home $650,000.

This time, Rhodes has chosen to get the full $1 million in 20 yearly installments.

But he didn’t take all the lottery money in Massachusetts. According to the lottery, there are still three $4 million prizes and seven $1 million prizes available.

