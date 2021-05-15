Masks optional for vaccinated Starbucks customers starting Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starbucks has joined a growing list of businesses Saturday easing up on their mask requirements while inside one of its locations.

According to Starbucks’ website, “facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law.”

The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendation that fully vaccinated individuals can resume indoor activities without wearing a mask.

Although vaccinated coffee lovers won’t have to wear a mask inside their local Starbucks, where permitted, restrooms will continue to be temporarily closed to the public and the café or café seating will remain unavailable.

The coffeehouse chain also noted that employees will complete a pre-check, including taking their temperature, prior to the beginning of their shift “to ensure they are ready and able to work.”

For the latest information on Starbucks’ response to COVID-19, visit the company’s website.