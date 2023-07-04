WALDORF, Md. (WFLA) — A Maryland man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole a forklift from Lowe’s and used it to kill a woman in the parking lot of a Home Depot, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf, allegedly broke into Lowe’s after midnight Sunday, stole the forklift and rammed it through a gate, according to the sheriff’s office.

He then drove the forklift to a nearby Home Depot and rammed it into a vehicle where a woman was sleeping, deputies said. The woman woke up and got out of the car, when Brown reportedly followed the woman and proceeded to run her over with the forklift.

After running over the woman, Brown allegedly stole the woman’s car and left the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers investigating the theft at Lowe’s saw the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot, and saw the 73-year-old woman dead underneath it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Brown and the victim did not know each other.

Brown was later identified as the suspect and was arrested Sunday evening, deputies said. The woman’s vehicle was found near Brown’s home.

Brown was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft, and other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.