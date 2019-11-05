Maryland county executive demands ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag be removed from police station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA/NBC) – Police in Maryland are outraged that a flag meant to honor first responders is being banned from public property.

A picture of the wooden flag was first posted on social media by the Montgomery County police, which received the donation at the 5th District station.

Woodworker James Shelton and his son, Forrest, donated the flag last week on National First Responders Day and given multiple flags in the past to police and fire departments in Maryland.

But some have suggested the blue line is a symbol used by white supremacists.

Democratic Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the flags can’t be displayed on any county property, which has raised the ire of police departments in Maryland.

Elrich tweeted through the Police Department’s Twitter account, “The flag provides a symbol of ‘support’ to some but is a symbol of ‘dismissiveness’ to others. Because it is divisive, the flag will not be posted at the 5th District nor in any public space within the Police Department.”

That has raised the ire of police departments in Maryland and even Maryland Governor Larry Hogan weighed saying he flag maker was obviously trying to salute first responders.

We have been proud to hang these Thin Blue Line flags in Government House to honor the service and sacrifice of our…

Posted by Governor Larry Hogan on Sunday, November 3, 2019

