Marines give special salute to Texas WWII veteran in hospice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Once a Marine, always a Marine. A Texas World War II veteran in hospice was honored by current service members with a special visit Monday.

The group of Marines paid a visit to 95-year-old Jesus Corona. His family says Corona’s granddaughter is not able to travel into town because of the pandemic, so she called a Marine recruitment office looking for a way to honor her grandpa’s service.

Corona’s family says he’s been a role model throughout his whole life.

“To us, he’s always been a joy. He’s one of those quiet, silent men, but sometimes actions speak louder than words, and he always sets the example, definitely, definitely, and we love him,” Maria Corona said.

The group of Marines who visited Corona said it’s an honor to meet Corona, and as Marines, they’ll always be there for each other.