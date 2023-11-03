(NBC News) — Mariah Carey once again faces a copyright lawsuit over her hit 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” just in time for the holidays.

Country singer Andy Stone filed a copyright lawsuit in California district court Wednesday alleging Carey ripped off his song of the same name with his band, Vince Vance and the Valiants.

Stone last year withdrew a similar lawsuit over the same songs in federal court in Louisiana, according to court records.

Stone sued alongside Troy Powers, with whom he co-wrote his version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1988. It was later recorded and released in 1989.

