Mardi Gras Float Accidents: Woman falls, man run over, police officer struck

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to New Orleans EMS, a woman fell off of a float during the Krewe of Tucks parade on Tchoupitoulas Street Saturday afternoon.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

A police officer was also hit by a float a few blocks over on Notre Dame Street.

He was not injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

NOLA EMS also reported that a man was transported to the UMC Trauma Center after a parade tractor ran over his leg near Canal Street and North Roman during Endymion.

