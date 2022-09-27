Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WFLA) — A trip to drop off some clothes for charity turned dark after someone ended up finding a dead man inside the donation bin, according to police in Alabama.

The Enterprise Police Department in Alabama said officers responded to a call about a body found inside a bin at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street.

Detectives identified the man as Bryan Thomas Pound, 54. Officers said that the man was homeless before his death and was using the bin for sleeping.

Drug paraphernalia was found with Pound’s body, so police believe substance abuse may have contributed to his death.

However, an official cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.