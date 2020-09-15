Manhunt underway for three brothers accused of raping 10-year-old girl in Louisiana home

Brothers Raul Paz-Perez (left) and Wilmer Paz-Perez (center) are both in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. Authorities are still looking for a third brother, Elder-Paz Perez (right). (Kenner Police Dept.)

KENNER, La. (Nexstar) — Louisiana authorities said three brothers are accused of raping a 10-year-old girl.

Raul and Wilmer Paz Perez were arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13.

Kenner police said Monday that Elder Paz Perez remains a fugitive.

Police said the brothers were alone with the girl on Sept. 9 and began making sexual advances towards her, offering money in exchange for sex.

Police said the girl refused and locked herself in the bathroom but they broke in and raped her.

Lt. Michael Cunningham, with Kenner police, said Monday that the three brothers were friends of the child’s family.

Anyone with information on Elder Paz Perez should contact the police.

It’s unclear if the brothers have lawyers to speak for them. ICE detainers have been placed on both Raul and Wilmer Paz-Perez.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.