Manhunt underway for escaped inmate after Mississippi deputy shot, killed

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mississippi law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate in the shooting death of a Simpson County sheriff’s deputy.

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate in the shooting death of a Simpson County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy, identified as James Blair, was shot Friday afternoon and flown to a hospital, WAPT-TV reported. Deputies said he later died.

The shooting happened at a mental health center in Mendenhall, WJTV-TV reported. Further details were not immediately released.

Law enforcement are searching for Joaquin Stevens Blackwell, an escaped inmate believed to be involved in the shooting.

Blackwell, of Magee, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss