Mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers to Hawaii will be in effect on March 26

With beachgoers in the background, yellow caution tape is wrapped across an area of Waikiki, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Honolulu. Honolulu closed all public parks and recreation areas Friday until the end of April in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

(AP) – Hawaii’s governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Hawaii News Now reported.

The order applies to returning residents as well as visitors.

“We need to come together as a community to fight this virus,” Gov. David Ige said at a news conference in the state Capitol. “This mandate is the first of its kind in the nation. We want this action to send the message to visitors and residents alike that we appreciate their love for Hawaii but we are asking them to postpone their visit.”

The state announced 11 new cases of people with the coronavirus, bringing Hawaii’s total to 48, according to Hawaii News Now. Three of them are hospitalized.

The U.S. Army announced a soldier with the 25th Infantry Battalion based in Hawaii tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case linked to the Army community in the state, Hawaii News Now reported. The soldier is in isolation.

