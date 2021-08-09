Manatee County opens new free COVID-19 testing site

Man holding self testing self-administrated swab and medical tube for Coronavirus COVID-19, before being self tested at home or office (Getty images for WFLA)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County is opening a new location for residents to be tested for COVID-19 thanks to collaboration between the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County and Manatee County Government.



The new site is at the Bradenton Area Convention Center’s southwest parking lot and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Residents will be able to get both PCR and rapid testing free of charge and without an appointment.

“I encourage all Manatee County residents and visitors to stay vigilant because COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community.” Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said. “Now is not the time to let your guard down, and it’s more important than ever to continue following CDC guidelines.”

Visitors need to bring some proof of Florida residency, such as a driver’s license, utility bill with Florida address, or other documentation.

The Department of Health Manatee is also running the testing and vaccine site at the Palmetto bus station weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Anyone with questions can call 941-242-6646.