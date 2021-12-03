Man yells ‘happy holidays,’ fires gun into ceiling while robbing Kansas bank

OLATHE (KSNT) — A Kansas man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his role in pair of armed bank robberies where he fired several shots, including one at a customer about to enter the bank.

Michael Shiferaw, 23, was convicted of two counts of armed bank robbery and two counts of discharging a firearm in connection to a bank robbery in August, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, his accomplice, Kenya Breakfield, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of discharging a firearm in connection with a bank robbery. Breakfield was sentenced in September 2021 to 76 months in prison.

In October 2018, Shiferaw and Breakfield went into a Wells Fargo bank in Leawood, Kansas, wearing ‘Venom’ face masks equipped with handguns. Upon entering, Shiferaw fired a shot into the ceiling. He then pointed a gun at the tellers and forced them to fill a duffel bag with money.

As they left the bank, Shiferaw fired another round into the ceiling, yelling “happy holidays.”

In March 2019, the men robbed the Commerce Bank in Roeland Park, Kansas. According to the authorities, Breakfield stayed in the vehicle as the getaway driver and Shiferaw entered the bank alone. Shiferaw fired four rounds during the robbery.

When tellers attempted to hide under the counter, Shiferaw pointed his gun at them and demanded to get into the vault. When one of the tellers attempted to get up, Shiferaw shoved him and pointed a gun at his head.

Shiferaw and Breakfield were arrested shortly after the second robbery.