(WFLA) — A Michigan man equipped with a BB gun, body armor, and a fake badge among other items was arrested Friday at the U.S. Capitol, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Officers said they began talking with the man, later identified as Jerome Felipe, 53, of Flint, Michigan, around 5 a.m. after he parked his 2017 Dodge Challenger near Peace Circle, on the West side of the Capitol.

Felipe, who authorities said is a retired police officer from New York, presented officers with a fake badge that had “Department of the INTERPOL” printed on it.

Felipe also made a false statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency.

Officers then searched the man’s vehicle where they found a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines, and other ammunition in the car. Officers said no real guns were located.

An investigation is underway to determine why Felipe was parked near the U.S. Capitol.

Felipe faces charges for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo.