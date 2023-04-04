ADVANCE, N.C. — A North Carolina man counted himself as twice as lucky after he won millions from his state lottery for the second time, according to a release last week.

In July 2021, construction worker Pharris Frank of Advance, North Carolina won $1 million from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

However, almost two years later, Frank had the feeling that if he tried again, he’d end up winning an even bigger prize.

“It’s crazy because the day before I won, my buddy was asking me how it felt to win $1 million,” he recalled. “And I told him that I was going to double it.”

And that’s exactly what he did.

After purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket, Frank learned he won the $2 million prize from the Diamond Dazzler game while visiting Morehead City.

“It’s cool because the first time I won it was two miles from my house and this time I was four and a half hours away,” Frank said. “What are the chances of me being down there at that exact moment in time?”

The new multi-millionaire chose to take home his prize as a lump sum of $1.2 million, which amounted to $855,006 after taxes.

The first time he won, he paid for his dream wedding. Frank said this new prize would pay for a nice vacation with his wife.