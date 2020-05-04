Man who made crosses for mass tragedy victims honored

(CNN) – His ministry has touched countless lives over more than two decades and many of those lives are represented here in front of his home.

Greg Zanis has terminal cancer. But instead of waiting for a somber funeral to remember him, his family invited people to drive by and wave to Zanis while he is around to appreciate it.

Police directed a line more than a mile long of cars waiting to drive by.

Linda Regnier brought the cross Zanis made for her cousin when he was killed four years ago.

“We love Greg. We have known that he has traveled all over the United States and brought light in the darkest moments for people and families,” Regnier said.

Crosses for Losses was born out of his own personal tragedy and he started making crosses in his shed to honor victims of violence. First, near his Aurora home but eventually to places like Columbine, New Town and Las Vegas.

He was one of the first on the scene to deliver crosses when ten children were killed in a fire in Pilsen two years ago. And, his crosses outside the Henry Pratt Company after a mass shooting in Aurora is an enduring image.

He has placed more than 27,000 crosses since he started 23 years ago.

“Greg does not understand what he means to people. And this is the perfect way for us to so how much we love him,” said Dawn Valenti.

Zanis retired from making crosses late last year without mentioning his illness. He asked the group Lutheran Church Charities to take over. They are finding Zanis left a huge mark.

“What we know is the number of lives he has touched – just an incredible man,” said Tim Hetzner.

