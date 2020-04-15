Breaking News
Police: Man tried to use cop car as 'trampoline,' smashed windshield

Police: Man tried to use cop car as ‘trampoline,’ smashed windshield

National

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Pennsylvania have released dashcam video of a drug-impaired man who tried to use a police cruiser as a “trampoline.”

The 25-year-old was seen talking to an officer before throwing something at the car with the dashcam recording. The man then ran to the cruiser and attempted to jump up on it like a trampoline.

“Needless to say, it didn’t work” the posted on their Facebook.

The windshield shattered as the man fell before police were able to detain him.

All officers involved are okay, police say. Charges are pending.

