TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bag of meth was found hidden inside a half-eaten McDonald’s breakfast sandwich during a traffic stop in Oklahoma, according to police.

An officer with the Catoosa Police Department pulled over Mitchel Raper for a traffic violation. His vehicle also had a cracked windshield.

KTUL reported that when Raper was pulled over, near a McDonald’s, the officer smelled marijuana coming from his car.

The officer then deployed his K-9 unit. K-9 Melton discovered the meth in a coin purse sandwiched between a McDonald’s sausage patty and the bread.

Catoosa Police Department

Catoosa Police Department

Over 13 grams of meth, marijuana, and $200 cash were found in the man’s car.

“Okay just a heads up if you’re coming to our city to sell your drugs,” the police department wrote on their Facebook page. “K9 Major Melton will find it even if you hide it in your breakfast sandwich. Good work Melton!!!”

After officers found the bag of meth, they placed Raper under arrest under the suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.